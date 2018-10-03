GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood man was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution for defrauding more than two dozen people in an investment scheme, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
Melvin Leonard Wimmer, Jr., 53, was sentenced to 75 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for securities fraud. The court also ordered Wimmer to pay $3,056,000 in restitution.
Wimmer started an investment firm in Greenwood called Cornerstone Capital in 2007, and between 2010 and 2017, at least 25 people invested $3.6 million with the firm.
Wimmer pooled the money into one bank account and he invested in high-risk securities and futures contracts. The US Attorney’s Office said Wimmer committed fraud by issuing fraudulent account statements to his investors. He was losing money throughout the scheme, but instead of reporting those losses to his investors, Wimmer emailed his clients monthly account statements that falsely listed gains of 8-10 percent on an annualized basis. He continued to deliver the fake statements until the scheme collapsed.
He’s also accused of lying about the expected gains from trading and failing to inform the investors of the high risk of trading futures and options.
Wimmer lost approximately $3 million of the $3.6 million invested, much of which came from the investors’ retirement savings.
