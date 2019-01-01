Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a crash early New Year's Day.
The coroner says the victim, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Edward Parker IV, was driving a vehicle around 3:22 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1, when he ran off the road in the area of 238 Cokesbury Street.
The coroner says the victim struck a block wall and died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
The coroner's office says Parker was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
