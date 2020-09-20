LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood man has died after a pickup truck he was riding in overturned in Laurens County late Saturday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2002 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on SC-560 in Kinards, when the truck first went off the right side of the road. The driver of the truck then overcorrected, and the truck overturned after traveling off the left side of the road.
SCHP indicates two people were inside at the time, and neither one of them were wearing a seat belt when the truck overturned. SCHP also says they could not determine if the man who died on the scene was the driver, or if it was the other occupant.
The coroner's office identified the man who died as 38-year-old Brian Patrick Fitzgerald, who died of blunt force trauma. As of writing, he was the only person to die from the overturning incident, and SCHP did not indicate the status of the other person inside the truck.
