Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, a Greenwood arsonist received the maximum sentence allowed under the law after changing his plea to guilty on the day his trial was set to begin.
According to 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo, Russell Geddings, pleaded guilty to starting a fire in the early morning hours of December 5, 2018 at the Walmart store located at 508 Bypass 72 NW.
Geddings started a fire on a clothing rack in the men's section before fleeing the scene. Geddings told investigators he set the fire as a diversion tactic while he stole a case of beer from the store.
Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to charges of third degree arson and malicious injury to personal property. Geddings was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the maximum allowed under state law, for the arson charge. He also received 10 years in prison on the malicious injury to personal property charge, suspended to five years of probation.
The sentences will run consecutively.
In total, Walmart said the fire did about $1.2 million in damages to merchandise in the store.
