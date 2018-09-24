GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon said Monday that a Greenwood man was sentenced to 100 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon.
In a press release, Lydon said Greenwood County police officers arrested Tramain Anderson, 28, of Greenwood in July 2017.
Officers said they received a call that a woman was possibly being abused at a local motel. Upon arrival, they found Anderson in a room that smelled like marijuana.
Anderson admitted he had "smoked a joint" prior to officers' arrival, giving the police probable cause to search the room.
Police said they found a young woman in the room who told them she was being held against her will and that Anderson had beat her.
She advised officers that Anderson had a loaded gun in the room. Police said they found a Taurus .38 caliber revolver in a bag on the motel bed.
The U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to prosecute Anderson for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He was sentenced to 100 months in prison with a three-year term supervised release.
