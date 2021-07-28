GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Office of Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo says that a man known for pushing "blue pills" that were laced with heroin and fentanyl was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug related charges.
The solicitor says that 40-year-old Daryl Lamar Quarles' charges stem from a 2021 incident when customers at a Waffle House near the Greenwood Mall reported drug activity in the parking lot. When police arrived, they found Quarles in a vehicle in the parking lot with several hundred laced blue bills in his pocket, which lead to his arrest, according to Stumbo.
Quarles also led police on a chase in January of 2020 after officers spotted his car and tried to make contact near Uptown Greenwood, according to a release.
After the chase, police found about 350 blue pills that were laced with heroin and fentanyl, as well as 12 grams of meth, small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine, the solicitor confirmed.
Stumbo released a statement on Quarles' sentencing:
“These ‘blue pills’ that have been pressed on the street are killing people and have become a major problem, particularly in Greenwood County. The people of our communities have grown weary of the many overdose deaths caused by these blue pills and my office will continue to use every tool available under the law to get these killers off of our streets.”
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man who died after high fall in Elbert Co. quarry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.