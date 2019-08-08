GREENWOOD, SC. (FOX Carolina) - 16 years after a drunk driver hit a car carrying a Greenwood man, his family says they are thankful for how far he's come.
Jon Erik is now 34, but at the time of the crash he was a track star with hopes of continuing his career. That was taken from him, but he didn't let it stop him.
Jon not only embodies physically strength, but he has a mental toughness and a faith that seems unbreakable because with the cards that he was dealt, many would have folded.
He was in the hospital for 10 months and 3 days, most of that time spent in a coma, with some wondering why his dad was holding on when the odds were slim.
Jon hopes that from his story he can help people, "if one person will not drink and drive or one person will have some help, get some faith in our father… Our father God then it will be… I don’t know if it would be worth it but I guess it would be."
Haskell Hartfield, Jon's Dad says, "I didn’t know whether he was going to live or die. At one point, they were ready to discharge him to the nursing home because he wasn’t responding and I pleaded to allow him to stay there and seven months into his recovery he started talking."
Now walking, step by step Jon Erik is surpassing all odds. His life changed from the moment he came to the Greenwood YMCA, not only having his coach, but also making new friends along the way.
David Walton, Coach, says, "I saw him on the bicycle pedaling and I said you probably need to be doing a few more things than that. That’s OK for cardio but you need to get stronger. "
Jon says, "God has given me a wonderful father, wonderful coach who is a pain in the… I can’t say that on TV and a wonderful doctor and just God has given me so much. He saved my life and he gives me the strength to wake up every morning."
Even though it's tough, he hasn't lost his sense of humor.
While joking about the "torture" he endures with his Coach, Jon says, "It’s really it’s worth it when it comes down to it. It’s worth the work and the progress."
He's getting stronger along the way.
"We make jokes about it, but he’s back here every day, working hard," Walton says, "He’s tough. He is tough, he’s fallen, he stumbled a few times along the way, but with every step," he's strong than ever.
Jon's father told me today that hearing Jon's voice again was that moment he was waiting for... he knew he could NOT give up.
Hartfield says, "you don’t give up never. You don’t give up-you can’t."
They hope to drive home the importance of never drinking and driving because Jon's life and countless lives will never be the same because of it.
Walton says it's so "important that people realize when you get behind the wheel of a car that young peoples lives will be affected."
He continued saying "people say 'it can’t happen to me' [or] 'I’m not drunk enough where I can’t get home' or this kind of stuff or 'I’ll be OK,' but you don’t realize that when you cross the yellow line at the wrong time you might hit some innocent person like him and change his life or family’s life forever [and that's] just as a result of you thinking you were OK."
Walton believes, "too many bad things happen to not only to yourself or to innocent people like John Erik" and some "may we never completely recover from what one person made a decision to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.