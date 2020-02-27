Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday afternoon a Greenwood County man pleaded guilty to two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
As a result, he'll spend the next two decades behind bars.
According to the 8th Circuit Solicitor's office, jury selection was underway on Monday when 40-year-old Joshua J. Jennings changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Police say back in March of 2018, a woman came forward with two girls under the age of 11 who said Jennings had touched them inappropriately multiple times between January 2017 and the day the assaults were reported.
Police say a search of Jennings' phone turned up child pornography pictures, some which appeared to be taken by Jennings.
Tuesday a judge sentenced Jennings to 20 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole. At the end of his prison sentence, Jennings will be evaluated under the Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Act, which could lead to an indefinite, involuntary commitment as an SVP.
More news: Police investigating after two homes in Greenville hit during early morning shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.