GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Jay Self, president and CEO of Greenwood Mills announced Monday that their denim jeans production has now switched over to production of non-medical grade masks and hospital gowns for healthcare workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus.
Self said since WWII, this family business has stepped up to help in times of need.
“Our company has been weaving fabrics for more than 125 years and has been supported by our community for just as long. Now, when our community is in need, we knew we had to help,” Self said in a news release. “We are honored to be able to offer employment options to our sewers and serve as a resource during this public health crisis. If it helps even a little bit on both fronts, we’re happy.”
Greenwood Mills said it is the largest American supplier of spun nylon/cotton fabrics to the US military. For more information, visit greenwoodmills.com.
