GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood County woman has been transferred to a Columbia prison to serve a 15-year prison sentence for manslaughter despite continued community outcry for her to be freed.
In case files previously released by the Greenwood Solicitor's Office, Tiffany Carroll's voice can be heard giving an emotional statement to investigators the same day she killed then-boyfriend Jamaal Johnson.
"I didn't mean to hurt him," Carroll can be heard saying through tears.
"I understand Ms. Carroll," replies Greenwood City Police Captain Mitchell McCallister, whom she spoke with after she was arrested.
The statement--used in court during Tiffany's trial--tells her account of what happened in this home in September 2017.
"I do know y'all have a history, recently; really recently--since like the end of last year," McCallister said to Carroll.
"Every time I confront him about it, he wanna get mad at me," Carroll replied.
Carroll will be eligible for parole after serving 25% of her 15 year sentence for manslaughter.
However, many in the Greenwood community are calling for a judge to reconsider her sentence since she was a victim of domestic violence. The scene at her home was so graphic we can't show you much.
"Any way I can get away, I probably run next door and call the police," Carroll said, when asked whether incidents like this happened a lot.
Carroll told police fights happened often between her and Johnson, saying she usually would leave before things got too intense.
But on this day, when she said she was leaving, and he took her car keys...things got out of hand.
"And I got in his face. And we started fighting," Carroll recalled.
According to her testimony, she pushed Johnson down. He punched her back. She says he then pinned her on the couch, punching her more.
"He had me pushed down into the couch with my face down. I couldn't breathe," Carroll told McCallister.
Eventually, Johnson got up, and she sprinted away.
"I ran into the kitchen. I seen the knife on the counter," Carroll said.
You can see the handle of the knife in photos taken by investigators. The weapon was found behind the stove of the apartment.
Carroll told investigators she "slashed" Johnson. He had injuries to his shoulder, back, and legs, per police.
"Do you know how his ankle got cut?" McCallister can be heard asking Tiffany.
"I probably did that too," Tiffany replied.
Investigators have said--despite the history between the two--they can't condone "vigilante justice" and taking a life.
"Why didn't you run out this time? Why didn't you run...out...As soon as you got up?" McCallister asked.
"I wasn't thinking at all. It was like my mind just went," said Tiffany.
Carroll will be eligible for parole after serving just a quarter of her 15 year sentence because of the domestic violence testimony presented in court.
There were attorneys present at a meeting advocating for her release this past weekend; no word on if anyone has taken the case yet.
The family says they won't be satisfied until she comes home.
In the meantime, Carroll will begin her sentence at Graham Correctional Institution on Columbia.
