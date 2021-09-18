GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department is mourning the loss of Captain Travis Anderson after he recently passed away from cancer.
On Saturday afternoon, the Greenwood Police Department released this statement on Facebook.
"it is with extremely heavy hearts that we must announce that Captain Travis Anderson lost his battle with cancer.
Captain Anderson. began his career in public service at the Greenwood Fire Department. He later chose to join the ranks of the Greenwood Police Department where he worked in Uniform Patrol, Narcotics, and ultimately rose to the rank of Captain. Travis Anderson had a great knowledge of the law and was an effective leader.The Greenwood Police Department asks that you join us in offering our deepest sympathies to his wife and family. It is never easy to lose a friend, but the loss to the Greenwood community is almost incalculable. #gonetoosoon#resteasybrother#holdtheline'Greater love hath no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friends.' - John 15:13"
