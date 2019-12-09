GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) It's official: Schools in Greenwood School District 50 will operate on a new Balanced Modified Calendar in the upcoming school years.
A press release from the district says the change was officially adopted after confirmation that it meets the requirements of state statutes and laws.
In November, the Board of Trustees voted to approve the operation of the new calendar during the 2020-2021 school year. The transition will officially take place during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Next year's first day of school will begin on August 18, as per the traditional schedule. It will end on June 3, 2021. This will not include Early Release days.
Copies of the newly adopted calendars can be found on the district's website.
