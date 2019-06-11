GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Religious leaders in Greenwood are calling for a 90-day ceasefire.
“We are calling for an immediate ceasefire, and during these 90 days we're going to talk with law enforcement and people in the community,” Dr. Adrian Wideman said.
Dr. Adrian Wideman is President of the Pastors and Ministers Fellowship of Greenwood. The organization said they want to put an end to gun violence and created a plan to help ease tensions within the community.
Dr. Wideman said their goal is to prevent another senseless death of a young person.
“If we can really get to the root of the problem, then we can really solve the issues,” Wideman said.
The organization said recent unsolved homicides and violence in the Greenwood community sparked the idea.
Law enforcement officials are still investigating the unsolved deaths of four young men in Greenwood who were shot to death within the last year.
“In the past month, mothers are having to bury their child over senseless violence,” Dr. Wideman said, “We may see it as senseless, but out in the streets that’s a way of survival so we must come up with a plan.”
Dr. Wideman said they're asking for an immediate cease fire from "all gangs, territories and communities" while they work with law enforcement and council members to come up with a solution.
“This is bigger than the church. This is bigger than the pastors and ministers fellowship. This fellowship is just used as a means to find the solution,” Dr. Wideman said.
