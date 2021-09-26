GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot injured during an altercation on Saturday night, said the Greenwood Police Department.
Officers said they responded to the scene at around 9:55 p.m. on Saturday night. Two groups of individuals were at a party when they got into an altercation, according to officers. One group shot towards the other group and struck the 15-year-old victim in her hand.
The victim received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, according to officers.
Officers are searching for the suspect involved in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department.
