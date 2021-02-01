GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenwood Police Department arrest man involved in robbery on Monday morning and could be connected to another robbery incident.
According to the police department, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to Edgefield St. for a call saying a woman had been robbed while going into work. The woman told deputies that the suspect approached her from the bushes, grabbed her throat, and grabbed her purse. The suspect then fled on foot with the purse towards Ellenberg Ave.
Greenwood PD said they later located the suspect, 21-year-old Tamyius Samarj Makins, at his residence after he was seen throwing the items belonging to the victim into the garage.
Makins was charged with strong arm robbery and possession of marijuana. Detectives also believe he could be connected to another robbery incident that happened in the area.
