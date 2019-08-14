GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are investigating reported threats of violence levied against the local Walmart that were allegedly made recently.
In a post on their Facebook page, the department says they have seen several posts circulating on social media that repeat the threats indicating that the criminal acts would happen over the weekend, and that officers are investigating to see if there is any truth or cause for genuine concern.
Greenwood PD cited recent mass shootings, reminding citizens that those within the shooters' social and family circles knew they were planning violence.
The department also asked for citizens to call 911 if they see such claims instead of circulating posts on social media, saying sharing the threats only incites panic and does nothing to help prevent potential tragedy.
Earlier today, we reported an Emerald High School student was arrested for making similar threats just days before school started back up.
READ MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.