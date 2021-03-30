GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect involved in an attempted murder incident from over the weekend.
According to an incident report, on Mar. 27, a deputy responded to IHOP where he found a man bleeding from two puncture stab wound on his back. The stabbing victim was transferred to the hospital. The victim is also said to be the suspect's roommate.
Police say the suspect, Robert Miguel Fonseca, was able to escape on foot and is wanted for attempted murder.
Anyone with information on Fonseca’s whereabouts is asked to call (864) 942-8405, message Greenwood PD on Facebook, or use the police department's anonymous tip form on their website.
