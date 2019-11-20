GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police have arrested a man they say stole from storage units in the area, and that surveillance video tied him to at least three different cases.
Greenwood PD announced the arrest of 40-year-old Chadwick Mathis on Wednesday. The department says a rash of storage unit burglaries sprang up recently, dedicating detectives to the case. After reviewing evidence and surveillance video, police made their move against Mathis.
Mathis was charged with multiple counts of 2nd degree burglary, but investigators say they're still following up on more information to see if he's responsible for other cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.