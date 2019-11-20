Chadwick Mathis

Chadwick Mathis is accused of stealing from different storage units in Greenwood. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Greenwood PD/ November 20, 2019)

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police have arrested a man they say stole from storage units in the area, and that surveillance video tied him to at least three different cases.

Greenwood PD announced the arrest of 40-year-old Chadwick Mathis on Wednesday. The department says a rash of storage unit burglaries sprang up recently, dedicating detectives to the case. After reviewing evidence and surveillance video, police made their move against Mathis.

Mathis was charged with multiple counts of 2nd degree burglary,  but investigators say they're still following up on more information to see if he's responsible for other cases.

