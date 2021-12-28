GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department announced that SLED is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting on Tuesday night.
Officers confirmed the shooting via Facebook on Tuesday night.
According to officers, the shooting happened at the end of a chase. Officers said the chase happened along Bypass 225 at Highway 10.
No other information regarding the incident was released. We will update this story as we learn more.
