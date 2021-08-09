GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department says that officers responded to a shooting near Cokesbury Street on Monday night.
Officers say that one victim was shot in the arm during the incident.
Officers are working to secure the scene and start the investigation.
This is all the information that we have right now. We will update this story as we learn more.
