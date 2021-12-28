GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department announced that a suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night.
Public Information officer Johnathan Link released new details on the situation on Wednesday morning. Link said officers initially attempted to pull the suspect over. However, the suspect failed to stop, and officers chased him along Bypass 224 at Highway 10. The suspect then crashed his car and began to run away on foot before officers caught him, according to Link.
Link stated that while officers were trying to handcuff the suspect a, "shot was discharged somehow." This gunshot struck the suspect and injured him. The suspect was then transported to the hospital for treatment. According to Link, he was believed to be in stable condition. Link added that no officers were injured during the incident.
