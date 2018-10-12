GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenwood Police Department announced Friday that one of three men connected to a deadly apartment shooting has been found guilty of all charges.
Zantravious Hall, who has been on trial all week, was found guilty of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights and siren.
On November 21, Hall and two others were involved in a shooting at Phoenix Place Apartments where two victims were shot, one succumbing to his injuries.
Police identified Hall as the driver of the vehicle used to flee the scene. Witness statements, recovered evidence and other information were used to connect Hall to the shooting.
Cedric Elmore and Kemad White were also charged in the case.
Friday, Hall was convicted of all the charges against him. His sentencing date has yet to be determined.
