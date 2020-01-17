GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say a woman was shot Friday night inside a local restaurant, and a suspect
Jonathan Link with Greenwood PD said the first call for shots fired from inside the Applebee's on Bypass 72 NE came in around 9:21 p.m. Link tells us the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in surgery at last check.
Originally, Greenwood PD reported she was shot in the leg, but later corrected to indicate she was shot in her upper body.
Link later updated us to confirm a suspect was in custody, promising more details as they were made available.
A post on the department's Facebook page later shed more details on what happened. According to the post, the male suspect, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Raekwon Rapp of Greenwood, walked into the restaurant and got into an argument with the woman. At that point, police say he pulled out a gun and fired twice, striking the woman both times.
Shortly after, Greenwood PD says Rapp was apparently brought to city hall where he surrendered to investigators. They continue to investigate what happened.
Rapp is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A booking photo was not immediately available.
Greenwood PD offered their thoughts and prayers to the victim and her family.
Link credited Greenwood County deputies and Lander University police for their assistance in locking the scene down.
