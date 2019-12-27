Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenwood are investigating two shootings that happened early Friday morning within a half mile of one another.
According to Greenwood Police, the first call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a man shot on Gage Street. Police say they believe at the time of the shooting the victim was inside a home.
Police say a man was shot in the head, taken from the scene by EMS to Self Regional and eventually flown to Greenville for treatment.
Detectives say the victim's girlfriend woke up to him screaming and saw he had been struck in the head. Police say the shooting appears to be a drive-by shooting.
Police say less than an hour later at 7:18 a.m., a second shooting occurred on Brannon Street about a half mile away from Gage Street. Police say in this shooting, no one was injured.
At this time, police don't have any suspects and don't have an update on the victim's condition.
Police are investigating to determine if these two shootings are connected to a third drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve. Police say at this time investigators are working to see if all three are connected.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Family in Liberty wants answers after dog shot with arrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.