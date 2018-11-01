Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police arrested a man on Halloween for attempted murder after reports came in of shots fired at a Greenwood Apartment complex.
Police say they responded to New Haven Apartments of Market Street around 8:45 p.m.
Officers say when they arrived they observed two men heading into a building and another pickup truck leaving the scene.
While officers were on scene, dispatch received another call from a woman saying her brother had been shot at and that the suspect was wearing a red or white wig.
Officers say a man flagged them down and identified himself as a licensed firearm holder to police and let them know he was armed. Police secured his firearm while the victim told police his account.
Police say the victim got into a verbal altercation with the suspect, later identified as Taroyja Jay Middleton, who the victim said pushed him, retrieved a gun, and fired once in the air, then five times at him. According to police the victim went on to say that in self-defense he retrieved his own gun, and fired back at the suspect several times.
Police say multiple witness corroborated the victims account of events.
Another officer on scene was searching for the pickup truck in question when the truck pulled in front of the officer.
Another officer identified the the truck as the vehicle he saw leaving the scene, and after speaking with the Middleton, police searched the vehicle and located the wig the he was allegedly wearing.
Police say Middleton also consented to a gunshot residue kit test because he maintained he had not fired a firearm.
In a photo lineup, Middleton was identified by the victim and was advised by police he was being placed under arrest for attempted murder.
