GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Greenwood Police Department say they arrested a murder suspect wanted in connection with a recent fatal shooting at Club Kream in Greenville County.
The suspect was identified by police as Aaron Harper.
According to a Facebook post from GPD, the suspect led police on a short chase before fleeing on foot. Eventually, he was arrested near Cothran Ave., officers confirm.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
PREVIOUSLY: Greenville Co. coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting near Club Kream
