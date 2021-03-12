Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood police say that a man wanted by Probation and Parole is in custody after a pursuit with police officers. 

Greenwood PD says that the pursuit began when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. Several minutes into the chase, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot near Northside Dr.

The suspect was apprehended moments after abandoning his vehicle, police say.

Greenwood police say that no bystanders were hurt during the incident. 

