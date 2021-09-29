GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood Police say that a man has been arrested and charged after being caught on video fleeing authorities on a moped.
Police say that the suspect, identified as Corey Hart, was initially stopped for an equipment violation when officers noticed that he appeared to be drunk.
The suspect fled but was arrested shortly after falling off his moped while trying to pull on to a sidewalk, according to police.
Hart is charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop for blue lights, officers confirm.
