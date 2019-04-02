GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a suspect accused of sex crimes involving child victims is behind bars, and investigator are worried there may be additional victims in the case.
Police said Cerome Cartledge was arrested on Feb.22 in Massachusetts after he spent more than a year on the run. He was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree.
“We have reason to believe there may have been other victims, and we’re trying our best to get the word out so that parents can talk to their children and have them come forward if they were victimized,” Greenwood police spokesman Jonathan Link said Tuesday.
Link said additional details would be released in a news conference.
Any parents concerned their child may also be a victim should call the Greenwood Police Department.
