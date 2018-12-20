GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Residents of a Greenwood assisted living and memory care facility wanted to spread some Christmas cheer to kids in need, and they teamed up with Greenwood police officers to get the gifts to an Upstate children's home.
Greenwood PD posted on their Facebook page Thursday showing their own officers delivering the perfectly-wrapped presents with residents from Emerald Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care of Greenwood. The ladies collected three large tote bags of presents and reached out to the department asking if they knew anyone who needed them.
GPD got confirmation from Connie Maxwell Children's Home that they could use the gifts, and in no time officers and the ladies of Emerald Gardens brought the presents -and the smiles- to the kids.
Officers thanked the residents for their hard work and their generosity in preparing the presents, and posted photos of their mission to Facebook.
