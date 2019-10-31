GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say a little boy is in an Upstate hospital after being hit by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Police say the collision unfolded on East Cambridge Avenue some time before 9 p.m. and could not offer in depth details as of writing. However, officers say the boy was being transferred to Greenville Hospital System for advanced pediatric care.
Police later identified the driver as 48-year-old Felipe Torres, charging him with driving without a license. Officers say the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates.
