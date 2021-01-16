GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood police say they were dispatched to a Kangaroo gas station on Bypass 72 whose covering had collapsed early Saturday afternoon.
Greenwood PD says that fire units were also sent to assist at the gas station.
No one was hurt in the incident, according to police and the scene has since been cleared.
