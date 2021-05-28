GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Friday, Greenwood Police Department announced an arrest after one person one person died after succumbing to a gunshot wound at the hospital early Sunday morning.
Greenwood police said that the incident occurred at around 2:00 Sunday morning at the Botany Apartments.
According a post from Greenwood PD's Facebook page, a man and a woman were walking to an apartment on Pressley St. when they were approached by a male suspect.
Just after being approached, the woman went inside the apartment, at which point the suspect shot the male victim and fled the scene.
The coroner identified the victim as Antone Romar Starks, 39, of Greenwood.
The coroner said that Starks succumbed to his injuries during surgery.
Greenwood police said that they have not yet learned what led to the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the coroner said.
On Friday, May 28, the Greenwood police chief said 19-year-old Caviseis Isaihiah Depaul White was arrested Thursday night in connection to this incident.
He is currently being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center.
The chief said White has been charged with the following:
- Possession of weapon during commission of a violent crime
- Pointing and presenting a firearm
- Murder
- Armed robbery
- Unlawful carrying a pistol
White is said to appear before a bond hearing Friday morning.
Greenwood PD also mentioned that this is the first homicide of the year for Greenwood.
