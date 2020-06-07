GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department has confirmed their longtime Chief has announced his plans to retire.
Chief Gerald Brooks has led the department for 28 and a half years.
The Police Department says they're working closely with the Greenwood City Manager and the City Council to ensure the transition goes as smoothly as possible.
A firm date has yet to be set for when Chief Brooks will depart.
