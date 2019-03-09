GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenwood Police are looking for a man who robbed a Pizza Hut, Saturday morning.
Greenwood Police responded to the scene on Edgefield Street around 10:20am.
According to police, a man entered the store before it opened, then the suspect pepper sprayed the clerk before taking the cash register, Greenwood Police say.
Greenwood Police are currently investigating and have not made any arrests yet.
