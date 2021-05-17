GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood City Police Department says that two people were shot along Pearl St. in Greenwood on Monday.
According to police, one victim was shot in the face and is being treated at the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown, according to GPD.
Police say that the other victim that was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.
This situation is still developing. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
