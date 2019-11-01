GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said a 5-year-old boy was in a coma Thursday night after being struck by a minivan while trick-or-treating.
Police say the collision happened on Cambridge Avenue near Pressley Street just before 9 p.m.
Police said they arrived to find the child lying in the middle of the road with profuse bleeding from both ears, but the child's eyes were open and he was taking short, shallow breaths.
Police said the boy ran out into the road into the path of a Honda Odyssey.
A witness told police the boy got scared at home while trick-or-treating and and he took off running. The child was trying to cross the street when he was struck.
According to the incident report, the child suffered massive head trauma and was in a coma Thursday night. The boy was taken to the Greenville Hospital System's Emergency Trauma Unit.
Police said the driver of the van, a 48-year-old man, was charged with driving without a South Carolina driver's license. Officers say the investigation is ongoing.
There was no word Friday on the child's condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.