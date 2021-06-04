GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood Police Department is holding an event this Saturday, June 5 to benefit one of their own after a cancer diagnosis.
Captain Travis Anderson recently received a cancer diagnosis. His fellow police officers are holding an event with live music, a Splash Pad open for kids, funnel cake truck, Italian shaved ice truck and much more to benefit him and his family.
There will also be a raffle for a GLOCK 43X handgun, 5.56mm rifle, 6.5 Grendel rifle, and a stunning 14-karat gold ladies ring that custom designed by a local jewelry shop.
Also joining the event to take donations is the Blood Connection between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to honor Capt. Anderson.
Tickets for the event are $10 each and T-Shirts can also be purchased for $20. All proceeds go towards the family.
The Greenwood Police Department released this statement:
We were extremely saddened to learn of Captain Travis Anderson’s diagnosis in April. We decided to team up with the fire department to try and raise some money to help the family out. When we reached out to the community, we were totally overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and donations. We are truly blessed to be the protectors of this community and we genuinely appreciate our neighbors.
We hope to see everyone at the event between 12-5pm as it will not only be a great time to show your support for Capt. Anderson, but also a great chance for our officers to meet people from our community.
You can hear more about this event on this video posted by the Greenwood Police Department on their Facebook page:
