GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said they are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday shortly before 3:30 p.m. that left three people hurt.
Officers were responding to a call of shots fired involving a vehicle on Blyth Road near Hwy 34 when they said they learned three victims from that shooting were atBurfield Apartments on E. Cambridge Avenue were suffering from gunshots.
"At this time, we don't have any more information to share about the circumstances of this case. We are confident that there was only one shooting incident, with the injured persons traveling to the second location," police posted on Facebook.
Officers said none of the victims appeared to have life-threatening injuries and were all taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other details were immediately available.
