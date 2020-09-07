Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenwood are investigating a hit-and-run that happened along South Main Street Sunday afternoon.
Police say the hit and run happened in front of the McDonalds on South Main Street and Plowden Avenue.
Deputies say they are searching for a silver pickup model year 2000 or newer, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet 1500 body style.
Officers tell us no one was injured in the crash, but the victim's vehicle suffered extensive damages.
Police said the truck left heading north following the crash.
Anyone with information on the collision should reach out to the Greenwood Police Department.
More news: Seneca Fire Department responds to explosion, vehicle fire at city's motor pool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.