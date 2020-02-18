GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said they've located, and charged, a man who claimed to have been shot on Valentine's day - while they continue to investigate the shooting that left him injured.
Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers were called to South State Bank on Montague Avenue around noon after a man pulled up into the parking lot and asked for help.
Link said the man said he had been shot and had blood visible on him.
Before anyone could call 911, Link said the man got back into a car and drove away.
Police then began searching the area for the man, so they could try to help him. He reportedly called police, claiming he was indeed the victim. Thanks to their conversation, police were able to locate him at a local motel.
He has since identified as Christopher Brian Thornill, 33, of Prosperity.
It was discovered that Thornill had not received medical treatment for his injuries. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
However, it was discovered that Thornill was in possession of several narcotics and a firearm. He's now facing the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Resisting Arrest
Those charges are unrelated to the shooting investigation, that remains active.
MORE NEWS - Police: Evidence in dead man's trash can led officers to Faye Swetlik's body; both deaths are connected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.