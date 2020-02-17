GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said they've located a suspect they were searching for in connection to a possible shooting incident.
Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers were called to South State Bank on Montague Avenue around noon after a man pulled up into the parking lot and asked for help.
Link said the man said he had been shot and had blood visible on him.
Before anyone could call 911, Link said the man got back into a car and drove away.
Police then began searching the area for the man, so they could try to help him.
In the surveillance footage captured from the bank, the man is described as a white male with short hair and a beard wearing a white shirt, long pants, red and white tennis shoes, a dark baseball cap, and he has multiple tattoos on his arms and possibly around his face.
Police now say they've located the man, and are continuing to investigate the incident. Details will be released at a later date.
MORE NEWS - Police: Evidence in dead man's trash can led officers to Faye Swetlik's body; both deaths are connected
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.