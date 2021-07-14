GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said on July 1, a man received multiple charges after a traffic stop turned into a police chase and large edible bust.
According to an incident report, at approximately 11:24 a.m. while on patrol along East Cambridge Avenue, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car that was seen crossing the center line multiple times. The driver failed to stop and led police on a chase.
During the chase, the front passenger was seen throwing an unknown item out of the window. The report said the car continued heading west on Chipley Avenue before coming to stop.
Officers said the driver, 37-year-old Tawaski Ravon Ervin, was detained while officials went to find out what the unknown object was that was thrown out the window. Officers located a clear plastic bag with 40 Oxycodone pills.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, the report said the following items were located:
- Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm pistol with magazine and eight live bullets in the chamber.
- (4) cases of “WoodGang” pre-rolled marijuana filled blunts. 48 blunts in total.
- Glass mason jar containing marijuana (11 grams)
- Clear plastic bag containing white crystal substance that field tested positive for Cocaine (39.42 grams)
- Prescription pill bottle containing unknown substance
- One-half of white pill that tested positive for MDMA \
- $1,088 dollars
- Plastic bag containing multiple packages of THC edibles in back seat:
- (118) Stoney Patch THC edibles
- (12) Cannaburst THC edibles
- (4) Captain Crunch THC edible
- (1) Rice Krispies THC edibles
- (12) Stoneo THC edibles
- (4) Trips Ahoy THC edibles
- (1) Crunch Berries THC edibles
- (1) Cinnamon Toast Crunch THC edibles
- (1) Apple Jacks THC edibles
- (1) Sour Terp Crawlers THC edibles
- (2) Golden Grahamz THC edibles
- (1) Doweedo THC edibles
- (3) Skittlez THC edibles
- (1) Cocoa Puffs THC edibles
- (1) Rice Krispies Treats THC edibles
- (1) Funfetti Brownies THC edibles
- (1) Cocoa Pebbles THC edibles
Officers said Ervin was transported to the Greenwood County Detention Center and has been charged with the following:
- Littering
- DUS - 1st offense
- Failure to stop for blue lights and siren
- Trafficking Marijuana - 1st offense
- PWID Schedule II - 3rd offense
- Trafficking cocaine - 3rd offense
- Possession of MDMA - 3rd offense
- (3) PWID Proximity
- Unlawful carry of a pistol
- Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime
