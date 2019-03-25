GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenwood Police officers helped save the life of a three-year-old girl who collapsed while shopping Saturday, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Bypass 25 NE.
The officers arrived to find the toddler on the floor and not breathing in the clothing section as a stranger tried to help the girl.
The two police officers took over, performing CPR until firefighters arrived.
Firefighters then used an AED defibrillator and were able to restore a pulse rate.
EMS then rushed the little girl to the hospital.
The mother told police the girl suffers from a chronic illness that requires her to have a tube in her throat. The tube somehow came out as they were shopping and the girl stopped breathing.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young child; we are praying for a quick recovery,” Greenwood police posted on Facebook Monday. “We are very proud of officers Brandon White and Kirby Claphan who saw someone in need and did everything they could to help!”
