Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, Greenwood police responded to two different shootings in the areas of Blyth Road and Grand Prix Court.
Police say the first shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the evening. in that shooting, police say a male victim received a non-life threatening wound to his leg.
Officers say witnesses described shots being fired from a vehicle that sped away in the direction of New Market Street.
A few hours later, officers were called to the area again around 1 a.m.
Police say callers told dispatch that two people were hurt in that shooting and when officers arrived on scene, they discovered a male and female victim, both suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Police say witnesses again described the incident as a drive-by shooting, but no one could give officers a description of the vehicle.
The Greenwood Police Department is asking anything with information to call 864-942-8407.
