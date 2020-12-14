GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Greenwood Police Department say they responded to a shooting incident that occurred at around 3:00 Monday afternoon.
According to police, detectives are still following up on the case but they are reporting that no one was hurt in the incident.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
