Greenwood, SC - Thursday night, officers with the Greenwood Police Department arrived at the Dollar General on Montague Avenue after receiving a call for an unresponsive woman.
Police say when they arrived they found a man and woman on scene. The woman, they say, had to be administered Narcan to counteract an apparent opioid overdose.
Police say the man admitted to taking narcotics with the woman, and told officers that the woman's two children were outside in their vehicle.
Police say both the man and woman, identified as Chad L. Elmore and Daffney Nicholson, were arrested. Nicholson was taken to the hospital, and once released, charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Elmore, who was not the father of the children, was charged with public intoxication for being under the influence of narcotics.
The children were taken into DSS custody because no relatives were close by who could be called to pick up the kids.
Police stressed that until administered Narcan by emergency responders, Nicholson was very close to dying in front of her children. Officers with the Greenwood Police Department urge anyone who is battling an opioid addiction to seek medical help immediately.
