GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police on Tuesday asked for help tracking down a man wanted for kidnapping and domestic violence.
Officers said they are searching for Kendrick Tyrell Johnson.
Officers asked people with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to call 911 or (864) 942-8405 during business hours.
MORE NEWS - PHOTOS: Scarecrows line the streets of Ninety-Six
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.