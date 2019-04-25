Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenwood Police Department are searching for a man they say injured an officer during a traffic stop.
According to police, on April 7 an officer stopped a car on Osborne Avenue for failing to signal a turn. Police say when the officer approached the vehicle the drive put the car back into drive, and ignored multiple commands to put the vehicle in park and exit the vehicle.
While trying to remove the driver from the vehicle, officers say the suspect rolled the window up on the officer's arm and began to drive away from the scene, dragging to officer.
Police say the officer was luckily able to pull his arm out of the window and only sustained minor injuries to his arm.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver. If you know who this person is, or where they might be, police ask that you call the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8405 or use the anonymous tip form on their website.
this guy really is lucky in a way over a decade ago a subject did something similar and was shot dead in greenwood sc . fortunately the officer involved was not seriously injured .
