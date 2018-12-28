GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police are investigating after they said a male was shot Friday on the corner of Cokesbury Street and East Cambridge Avenue.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.
Traffic was blocked while the crime scene was processed.
Police ask anyone with information to call (864) 942-8407.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.